Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows this week blasted President Joe Biden's plan to fight inflation by lowering costs for Americans.

During a Tuesday appearance on Newsmax, Meadows complained about reports that the Biden administration could lift Trump-era tariffs on China to lower costs for Americans.

"This was Joe Biden's plan today for inflation," Meadows said "Blame Sen. Rick Scott, talk about ultra MAGA and then ultimately what he said is here's his plan. He's going to make Chinese goods cheaper so that it will help the American people buy something at less of a cost."

"I mean, you can't make this stuff up!" he gasped.

Earlier this week, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that a decision about tariffs on Chinese goods would be made in the coming weeks.

