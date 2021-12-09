Details of documents in the possession of former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows show that there was a blueprint for members of the National Guard and U.S. Marshals to take control of the U.S. election system following former President Donald Trump's defeat.

After Meadows decided to abruptly withdraw his cooperation with the House Jan. 6 Select Committee on Tuesday, Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) revealed that Meadows had provided the committee with an email containing a 38-page PowerPoint slideshow titled "Election Fraud, Foreign Interference & Options for 6 JAN."

Author Karen Piper reviewed portions of the slideshow and concluded that it was "nuts."

"It's the craziest thing I've ever seen," Piper wrote on Twitter. She also described the document as "insane."

One slide explains how National Guard in each state would be federalized to count only "legitimate" paper ballots. Meanwhile, U.S. Marshals would be tasked with providing a "protective perimeter around the locations."

"A Trusted Lead Counter will be appointed with authority from the POTUS to direct the actions of select federalized National Guard units and support from DOJ, DHS and other US government agencies as needed to complete a recount of the legal paper ballots for the federal elections in all 50 states," the document states.

Other recommendations include declaring a national security emergency. All electronic votes would be declared invalid under the plan and NASA astronaut Sid Gutierrez was slated to lead the task force.

The slideshow is dated Jan. 5, 2021, which was just one day before Trump incited a riot at the U.S. Capitol.

A copy of the slideshow is available at Archive.org. Read the document below.

Mark Meadows turned over an email with a presentation that was to be provided "on the hill" about Jan 6th. It's nuts. It's by ASOG and Phil Waldron and had these recommendations. pic.twitter.com/7qCNgu200N

— Karen Piper (@PiperK) December 9, 2021

Each ballot was to be approved by state legislators and exceptions had to go through the Supreme Court, which they said had to suspend the Constitution for each ballot. (This is all insane.) pic.twitter.com/9WbFBVdPjQ

— Karen Piper (@PiperK) December 9, 2021

The US Marshalls were supposed to be on standby to secure the ballots. POTUS would give the "Lead Counter" (the astronaut?) power over the National Guard, who would count the ballots in 10 days. pic.twitter.com/MlAthF3hD8

— Karen Piper (@PiperK) December 9, 2021