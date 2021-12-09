'Seems clear he's worried about perjury': CNN's Burnett connects the dots on Mark Meadows's obstruction

CNN host Erin Burnett on Wednesday connected the dots when it come to former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows's sudden refusal to cooperate with the House Select Committee investigating the January 6th Capitol attacks.

Burnett began by noting how odd it was that Meadows withdrew his pledge to cooperate even though he had supplied the committee with key documents.

"He handed over very important e-mails and text exchanges, including an early January 2021 text exchange between Meadows and an organizer of the January 6th rally, a January 5th e-mail about having the National Guard on standby," she said. "January 5th -- let me just remind you -- the day before, talking about the National Guard."

READ MORE: Mark Meadows is suing Speaker Nancy Pelosi after failing to show for Jan. 6 Committee subpoena

This is critical, Burnett continued, because Meadows in the past was on the record saying no one in the White House had any idea any violence could take place, even though there is now a record of Trump officials discussing having the National Guard ready.

"It seems pretty clear he is worried about perjury," Burnett said. "And his sudden wake-up call to executive privilege is a now familiar refrain from Trump allies at the center of the riot."

Watch the video below.





