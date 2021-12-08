mark meadows

Mark Meadows shared some of the contacts he had in or around Jan. 6 involving the White House's attempts to stop the certification of the 2020 election, according to a letter from the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol and what led to it.

According to the Committee's Chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), Meadows had a conversation with a member of Congress who suggested an alternative slate of electors. The member confessed that the idea would be a "highly controversial" one, but Meadows still said, "I love it."

"The text messages you did produce include a Nov. 6, 2020, text exchange with a Member of Congress apparently about appointing alternate electors in certain states as part of a plan that the Member acknowledged would be 'highly controversial' and to which Mr. Meadows apparently said, 'I love it'; an early Jan. 2021 text message exchange between Mr. Meadows and an organizer of the Jan. 6 rally on the Ellipse' and text messages about the need for the former President to issue a public statement that could have stopped the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol," an excerpt of the letter from Thompson to Meadows' lawyer says.

The messages were from Meadows' personal cell phone, which don't appear to have been turned over to the National Archives, in violation of the Presidential Records Act.

Read the full letter and full report here.

