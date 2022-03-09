New evidence of voter fraud — ‘and it comes from the Trump White House’: report

Donald Trump's continued lies about the 2020 presidential election ran into a major roadblock as new evidence emerges of voter fraud.

"Numerous other states are likewise finding large scale Election Fraud and irregularities," Trump said in an inaccurate statement emailed to reporters on Tuesday.

"Meadows, who went on to serve as Donald Trump’s last White House chief of staff, might soon be begging for mercy again if a formal investigation finds that he falsified his North Carolina residency just before the 2020 election. As first reported by Charles Bethea of the New Yorker, Meadows allegedly registered to vote in September of that year, listing his domicile as a mobile home in Scaly Mountain, N.C. It seems, however, that he never bothered to live there," Washington Post columnist Kathleen Parker wrote.

Even if Meadows did vote illegally, it would not change the outcome locally or nationally.

Parker wrote, "At long last, ladies and gentlemen, we may finally have evidence of voter fraud in America — and it comes from the Trump White House, of all places. For the past two years, Meadows has echoed Trump’s assertions that the 2020 election was fraudulent and has spoken richly about voter corruption caused by 'people just moving around.' You mean, like Mr. and Mrs. Meadows did?"

Parker accused Meadows of further lost of faith in elections.

"Loss of confidence in our elections is no small thing. Both liberals and conservatives list election integrity in the top four or five issues of greatest concern, according to Jason Snead, executive director of the nonpartisan Honest Elections Project. When politicians abuse the very system they purport to protect — or otherwise benefit by claiming fraud where none exists — they deserve no leniency from the courts or the public. Even if what Meadows is alleged to have done may seem minor in the scheme of things, such actions pose a real threat to election integrity and therefore democracy," she wrote.

Read the full column.



