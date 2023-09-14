Mark Meadows withdraws request to halt trial after Georgia judge severs cases
Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Thursday withdrew an emergency motion to have his Georgia election interference case put on hold while he appeals a decision not to move it to federal court.

Meadows filed the appeal earlier this week after U.S. District Judge Steve Jones denied a request to move his trial, noting his actions appeared largely political instead of part of his role as chief of staff. He then asked that his trial not proceed until after that appeal is heard.

On Thursday, Meadows withdrew the motion requesting a delay after Fulton County Judge Scott McAfee said that Meadows, Donald Trump and 15 other co-defendants would not be tried with attorneys Ken Cheseboro and Sidney Powell.

"Earlier today, the state court entered an order severing the case against Mr. Meadows and several other defendants from the case headed to trial on October 23, 2023, making clear that he will not be brought to trial on that date," Meadows' attorneys wrote in Thursday's motion.

"Mr. Meadows wishes to withdraw his pending requests in light of this Court's expedited merits consideration and the state court's new scheduling order. The Court may therefore conclude that oral argument tomorrow, September 15, is no longer needed."

