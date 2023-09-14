Mark Meadows withdraws request to halt trial after Georgia judge severs cases

Joy Behar called them "dumb," specifically citing Greene along with "Lauren bobblehead" Boebert and Vivek Ramaswamy. "All these people that went along with the insurrection, who believe that Trump won, oh, Marjorie is out there, 'Oh, Trump won by a landslide!' They're liars, and they are the new generation of the Republican Party. Do you want that?"

Republican Alyssa Farah Griffin said that all of those far-right leaders come from a "hyper-gerrymandered district where they can get elected for life because it is such a far-right district. I don't know if Marjorie Taylor Greene knows what the heck she believes in, but young Republicans, that's not what they want. They don't want the far right and they are a turning point in some of the extremist candidates getting rejected. ...They won't vote for people who don't believe in climate change and gay rights."

The group lamented there are few like Romney in D.C. who are willing to stand up to Donald Trump. An excerpt from a new book about Romney published in The Atlantic cites him saying that the overwhelming majority of Republicans in the Senate agree with him about Trump, but don't fight back against it.

Others, he complained, are willing to believe "any conspiracy."

"They laugh when he leaves meetings," Griffin cited from the book, talking about Trump. "They made the calculation ... — the more ambitious thing is more important than telling the truth."

She cited Romney saying that he wondered if that's always been the case in the GOP and if Trump merely pulled the band-aid off. The women agreed with the latter, saying, "The rot has always been there" since the beginning of America's history."

Sara Haines complained that older members of Congress have far less of an investment in the progress of the country than younger Americans do. As such, their decisions aren't all necessarily focused on long-term issues like climate change.

"Yes, but we can only say that so many times," said Whoopi Goldberg. "We can only say, 'Listen, you need to come in and figure out what it is.' Remember, young folks were not voting. They were saying, 'No, we don't need to do it.' And we were sitting there saying, 'Are you crazy?' This -- you -- if you don't make the change, the change isn't going to happen. And you can be 100, you could be 29, but you see what's going on. You know a lie when you hear it. You know what it is."

She went on to say that she's a "big believer in the people," because when it appears like there is no hope, people step up and prove that wrong.

