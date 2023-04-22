House Republicans have struck a deal with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office that will allow an ex-prosecutor to testify before Congress in an inquiry over the prosecution of former President Donald Trump.

The deal follows an appeals court on Thursday paused a previous court order compelling Mark Pomerantz to testify before the GOP-led Judiciary Committee.

Russell Dye, a spokesman for House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan said in a statement the committee tweeted.

“This evening, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office withdrew its appeal in the Bragg v. Jordan. Mr. Pomerantz’s deposition will go forward on May 12, and we look forward to his appearance,” the statement said.