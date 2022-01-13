GOP's Marsha Blackburn slammed on CNN for peddling 'racist trope' against Black judicial nominee
Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN)

During this week's judicial hearing for Andre Mathis, nominated to be the first Black judge to sit on the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals from Tennessee, Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) attacked him for a "rap sheet" that turned out to be for three speeding tickets.

On CNN Thursday morning, anchor Brianna Keilar tore into Blackburn's attack, focusing particularly on her racist choice of language — and her own hypocrisy in attacking anyone over speeding infractions.

"Senator [John] Kennedy highlighted how Mathis grew up in his local boys and girls club and now gives back to his community. And Kennedy was quite sympathetic to Mathis, even as he validated Blackburn feeling slighted for not having a private audience with Mathis, for which Kennedy seemed to blame the White House," said Keilar. "Maybe. But what the White House cannot be blamed for is Blackburn trafficking in a racist trope, even if inadvertently, especially since Blackburn herself knows a thing or two about speeding tickets, or rather getting out of one."

"Just last year, Capitol Police pulled her car over as Blackburn's driver was racing her down Constitution Avenue to the airport to catch a flight home," noted Keilar. "She hopped out of the car, flashed her congressional pin, and away she went. Most people don't have that luxury. Andre Mathis didn't when he was ticketed for going 5 miles over the speed limit. But for Senator Blackburn, life is a highway, where you don't let the sound of your own wheels drive you crazy."

