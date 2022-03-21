marsha blackburn
Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) (Photo: Twitter)

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) on Monday repeatedly cast aspersions on Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson's judicial record by insinuating she had a secret plan to bring critical race theory to the Supreme Court.

While addressing Jackson in her opening statement, Blackburn wasted no time tossing out red meat to GOP voters.

"You once wrote that every judge has 'personal, hidden agendas' that influence how they decide cases," she said. "I can only wonder what your hidden agenda is. Is it to let child predators back to the streets? Is it to restrict parental rights and expand government into our schools and private family decisions? Is it to support the radical left's attempt to pack the Supreme Court?"

Blackburn then cited approving comments that Jackson had made about the New York Times' 1619 Project, which examined the fundamental role that slavery and racism played in the shaping of American history.

"Is it your personal hidden agenda to incorporate critical race area into our legal system?" Blackburn asked. "These are answers that the American people need to know. We are going to look at past statements, decisions, and seek clarification from this committee before we make our decision."

Watch the video below.


