'Bless your heart': Marsha Blackburn buried for untrue anti-critical race theory 'klansplaining'

“You know, he’s probably going to be the next president," Sununu said, according to Politico. “Nah, I’m just kidding! He’s f--king crazy!”

“The press often will ask me if I think Donald Trump is crazy," he added. "And I’ll say it this way: I don't think he’s so crazy that you could put him in a mental institution. But I think if he were in one, he ain’t getting out!”

Sununu also took a shot at Lindell, who has been on a crusade to prove that Trump won the 2020 presidential election.

“This guy’s head is stuffed with more crap than his pillows," he joked. "And by the way, I was told not to say this, but I will: His stuff is crap. I mean, it’s absolute crap. You only find that kind of stuff in the Trump Hotel.”

Before ending his remarks, Sununu unloaded on Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX).

"What is with Ted? You see that beard?" the governor asked. "He looks like Mel Gibson after a DUI or something.”