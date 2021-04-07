GOP's Marsha Blackburn mocked for complaining that Biden shouldn't be spending on 'elder care'
President Joe Biden's American Jobs Plan is pitched primarily as an infrastructure bill. However, it also includes a number of other proposals that aren't infrastructure investments but would fund programs that make it easier for working families to hold down a job. Some Republicans have seized on this to argue that the bill is loaded with wasteful spending.

But Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) on Wednesday revealed the extent of the GOP's messaging problem on the subject when she sought to attack what was in the bill — and noted that one of the unacceptable things in it was "$400 billion towards elder care."

Commenters on social media swiftly tore into Blackburn, noting that she essentially was selling one of the bill's popular provisions for Biden.