Fox News host grills GOPer who voted against $600 relief checks: 'Are you just not answering the question?'
Fox News/screen grab

Fox News host Sandra Smith on Wednesday grilled Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) about her vote against a bill that would provide $600 checks to Americans for COVID-19 relief.

During an interview on Fox News, Blackburn labeled the relief checks as "redistribution of wealth."

"I have fought against this and having these direct cash payments," Blackburn said. "And what they have put in this bill is illegal aliens can get direct cash payments."

Smith interrupted: "Senator, then why did the leader of your party in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, give his praise? And why was this not stopped by the White House negotiators who put this together, including Steve Mnuchin?"

Blackburn admitted that there is "a lot of good in the bill" but insisted that the measure "goes far too left and embraces too many of these socialistic-type ideas that I don't appreciate."

"Do you support the $2,000 payments that the president proposed?" Smith asked.

"What we need to do is get people back to work," Blackburn replied without answering the question. "Because the best economic stimulus there is is a job."

"Do you support $2,000 to Americans that the president proposed?" the Fox News host pressed. "Nancy Pelosi says she's for it."

"Nancy Pelosi is always going to be for giving more money away and redistribution of wealth," Blackburn deflected. "I want to make certain that we have targeted relief to individuals that are in desperate need of help, who lost their job through no fault of their own. But just to say one size fits all is incorrect."

"But you have to talk about numbers," Smith observed. "A number has to go in there, Senator."

"Are you just not answering the question?" the Fox News host wondered, "or do you not want to commit to it?"

But Blackburn against refused to give a specific answer.

Before ending the interview, Smith pointed out that Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham (SC) has said that the bill "will save jobs and lives."

"Is he wrong?" Smith asked.

For her part, Blackburn railed against other spending measures in the bill.

"The American people need relief, they don't need money for museums and art," she asserted.

Smith concluded with a final question: "The president put a number out there. Are you willing to? How much should go to the American people?"

"What I'm willing to do is targeted relief," Blackburn said.

Watch the video below from Fox News.