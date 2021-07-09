WATCH: GOP senator bizarrely warns Taylor Swift that 'socialist societies do not allow women to sing'

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) on Thursday issued a bizarre warning to one of her state's most iconic celebrities in which she declared that "socialists" would end her singing career.

In an interview with Breitbart News, Blackburn discussed how Swift had opposed her 2018 Senate campaign, despite the fact that her Democratic opponent would have supposedly helped institute "socialism."

"Taylor Swift came after me in my 2018 campaign," she said. "But Taylor Swift would be the first victim of that because when you look at Marxist-Socialist societies, they do not allow women to dress or sing or to be on stage or to entertain."

In reality, even totalitarian communist counties such as the former Soviet Union allowed women to sing, as the late Russian opera diva Galina Vishnevskaya could attest after she was named the People's Artist of the USSR in the 1960s.

Blackburn also warned Swift that if she succeeded in helping bring socialism to America, the government would have to "approve her music" before it could be released.

