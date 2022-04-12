Internet breaks into hysterics over Marsha Blackburn trying to build a wall between Tennessee and Alabama

It has finally happened. The fight for "the wall" has now extended beyond a debate about Mexico and immigration, Tennessee Republican, Sen. Marsha Blackburn, tweeted that Tennessee wants a wall on "our southern border." Such a border would stop crossings into Tennessee by Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, and technically, North Carolina.
Presumably, Blackburn meant that her state wants a wall on the southern border of the United States, but her dangling modifier left people breaking into hysterics.
It would also make driving to New Orleans from states north of Arkansas more difficult. Some travelers like to stop in Memphis for a bit of barbecue or simply to go "walkin' in Memphis."
While many Republicans have tried to come up with a reasonable way to incorporate the border "war" into their campaigns, even if they aren't on the U.S.-Mexico border, Blackburn's tactic was a new one.
You can see some of the mockeries of her comments below:
Given the sheer amount of stupidity Republicans are pushing on the state, I\u2019m surprised Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia haven\u2019t already built one there themselves.https://twitter.com/marshablackburn/status/1513649304359129091\u00a0\u2026— Kevin M. Kruse (@Kevin M. Kruse) 1649719241
When reached for comment, Mississippi, Alabama, and Georgia said "LOL. Go brush you hair, Magellan." https://twitter.com/MarshaBlackburn/status/1513649304359129091\u00a0\u2026pic.twitter.com/NpSVbEuy2t— The Hoarse Whisperer (@The Hoarse Whisperer) 1649722632
It\u2019s your lucky day Mississippi, Alabama & Georgia\u2026.looks like Marsha won\u2019t be visiting!pic.twitter.com/gnYRzfYa66— \ud83c\udf3b Emily Brandwin \ud83c\udf3b (@\ud83c\udf3b Emily Brandwin \ud83c\udf3b) 1649720773
The Louie Gohmert of the Senate has some thoughts about Georgia, Alabama and Mississippihttps://twitter.com/marshablackburn/status/1513649304359129091\u00a0\u2026— Molly Jong-Fast (@Molly Jong-Fast) 1649722142
It was Alabama, wasn\u2019t it? pic.twitter.com/D7iPoF1SUr— Jo \ud83c\udf3b (@Jo \ud83c\udf3b) 1649719111
I\u2019m from Alabama and I too have wanted a wall built between me and that statehttps://twitter.com/marshablackburn/status/1513649304359129091\u00a0\u2026— Collier Fernekes \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Collier Fernekes \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1649722891
YOUR southern border is with Mississippi, Alabama, and Georgia, MORON.pic.twitter.com/8PPnzJD5ol— Keith Olbermann (@Keith Olbermann) 1649724408
Take that, Alabama, Mississippi, and Georgia. https://twitter.com/marshablackburn/status/1513649304359129091\u00a0\u2026pic.twitter.com/wK2RtaT5fb— Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@Qasim Rashid, Esq.) 1649722675
Can we build a wall around Tennessee and keep Marsha and all the other right wing Tennesseans in?— KMS (@KMS) 1649723677
What If Marsha Blackburn is just doing Andy Kaufman like bit? Or is she really that dumb?— Molly Jong-Fast (@Molly Jong-Fast) 1649727002