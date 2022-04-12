Internet breaks into hysterics over Marsha Blackburn trying to build a wall between Tennessee and Alabama

It has finally happened. The fight for "the wall" has now extended beyond a debate about Mexico and immigration, Tennessee Republican, Sen. Marsha Blackburn, tweeted that Tennessee wants a wall on "our southern border." Such a border would stop crossings into Tennessee by Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, and technically, North Carolina.

Presumably, Blackburn meant that her state wants a wall on the southern border of the United States, but her dangling modifier left people breaking into hysterics.

It would also make driving to New Orleans from states north of Arkansas more difficult. Some travelers like to stop in Memphis for a bit of barbecue or simply to go "walkin' in Memphis."

While many Republicans have tried to come up with a reasonable way to incorporate the border "war" into their campaigns, even if they aren't on the U.S.-Mexico border, Blackburn's tactic was a new one.

You can see some of the mockeries of her comments below:







