Trump-loving senator admits his threatening Georgia phone call was 'not helpful'
Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) talks about Hillary Clinton's response to her husband's affairs (Screen cap).

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), one of President Donald Trump's top allies who is supporting efforts to contest congressional certification of the 2020 election results, admitted on Monday that the president shouldn't have threatened Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

Appearing on Fox & Friends, Blackburn suggested it was not proper for Trump to try to strongarm Raffensperger into "finding" enough votes for the president to win Georgia.

"One of the things I think that everyone has said is that this call was not a helpful call," Blackburn said, via Bloomberg News reporter Jennifer Jacobs. "The states are the ones that are going to resolve this issue. We do not have federalized elections in this country."

Despite this, Blackburn has been supportive of efforts by fellow Sens. Josh Hawley (R-MO) and Ted Cruz (R-TX) to object to President-elect Joe Biden's win being certified in the United States Senate.