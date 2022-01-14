Martin Shkreli ordered to pay $64 million -- and gets barred from working in pharma industry
Martin Shkreli (Screenshot:YouTube)

Former pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli, also knows as the "Pharma Bro," has been ordered to return $64.6 million in profits from the inflated price of the life-saving drug Daraprim.

The judge also barred him from the pharmaceutical industry, Axios reports.

Shkreli is currently serving a 7-year prison sentence for wire and securities fraud.

“Shkreli does not dispute that it was his intention to impede generic pharmaceutical companies from launching competitive products that would threaten the price of Daraprim,” U.S. District Judge Denise Cote wrote. “The plaintiffs have shown that the restraints Vyera implemented succeeded in doing just that.”

Read the judge's order over at Axios.

