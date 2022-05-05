'Family values' Republican brought a convicted child sex predator for key role in her campaign
Screenshot/Miller campaign

Illinois Republican Rep. Mary Miller, who is running for reelection on a family values platform, is relying on a convicted sex offender to chauffeur her to campaign events and collect signatures to secure her place on the ballot.

The Washington Examiner reports that Bradley Graven, who pleaded guilty to soliciting sex with a minor after a 2005 sting operation, recently has been spotted driving the congresswoman's family vehicles to campaign events. The newspaper was provided with multiple photos of Graven behind the wheel of the SUV and seated next to Miller at a campaign event in her district.

Miller is contending for the GOP primary nomination against fellow Rep. Rodney Davis (R-IL) in a newly created congressional district in southern Illinois. Her campaign did not respond to a request for comment.

Miller has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump and her campaign website prominently features photos of the congresswoman with Trump. She is expected to appear with the former president at a June campaign event.

IN OTHER NEWS: Louisiana GOP rushes to classify abortion as homicide -- and mothers could potentially be charged

According to the Examiner, "Since taking office after her 2020 election, Miller has been vocal on policies relating to minors. She has frequently taken to social media and issued press releases criticizing allowing minors to use puberty blockers, hormone therapies, and sex-change surgeries before reaching adulthood."

Her critics say that her public stance of "protecting minors" doesn't square with her reliance on Graven as an aide. They also point out that a summer camp run by her family brought in former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore as a speaker. He was removed from the bench and his 2017 Senate bid sank after nine women accused him of inappropriate sexual or social conduct. Some of those accusers were under the age of 18 at the time.

SmartNews