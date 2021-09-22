Trump sues his own niece — and hilarity ensues on MSNBC

MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow on Tuesday laughed while reading from a new Daily Beast report on Trump suing his own niece.

While discussing the near-total abortion ban passed by Texas Republicans with former prosecutor Joyce Vance, the host noted the breaking news from The Daily Beast titled under the headline, "Donald Trump Sues New York Times and His Niece Over Tax Story."

Maddow read from the report and she started laughing when she read the phrase from the lawsuit claiming damages are "believed to be no less than One Hundred Million Dollars."

"Each of those words capitalized," Maddow said.

She also read Mary Trump's comments on the lawsuit, which drew laughter from Vance.

"I think he is a f*cking loser, and he is going to throw anything against the wall he can," she said. "It's desperation. The walls are closing in and he is throwing anything against the wall that will stick."

Maddow then went to commercial break during which she apparently began reading the lawsuit.

When she returned from break and discussed the lawsuit with anchor Lawrence O'Donnell during the handoff between their shows, Maddow noted the lawsuit used "understated" when it meant to use "overstated."

"Impossible to rewrite. Rachel, do not try to rewrite art," O'Donnell said. "He has the lawyers who think the way he does."

Watch:

