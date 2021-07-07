Every person in Maryland who died from COVID-19 was unvaccinated: report

The Washington Post cited shocking data released by the state of Maryland that revealed every person who died from COVID-19 there last month wasn't vaccinated.

"But even as the total number of cases is down, the risk remains for those who are unvaccinated," said the report. "In addition to the more than 100 reported coronavirus deaths in June, Marylanders who haven't gotten inoculated made up 95 percent of the 2,385 new coronavirus cases and 93 percent of the 6,707 new coronavirus hospitalizations the state saw that month."

The move comes at the same time that states with lower vaccine rates are now experiencing increases in COVID cases.

Last week in southern Missouri, for example, the hospitals have been so overwhelmed that they were forced to ship patients to Kansas. Some hospitals in central Missouri there have also run out of ventilators and staff. This week, hospitals were forced to send patients to Kansas City or St. Louis out of desperation.

CNN posted Monday that cases of COVID are almost three times higher in states with low vaccine rates.