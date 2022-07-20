Trump Jr-backed ex-Free Beacon writer loses in a major landslide despite all his endorsements

Former Washington Free Beacon write Matthew Foldi had prominent endorsements from Donald Trump Jr., GOP Leader Kevin MacCarthy, and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, but lost the GOP nomination in Maryland's 6th congressional districts, according to projections by CBS News and NBC News.
State Delegate Neil Parrott was reportedly chosen GOP candidate.
On Sunday, Politico reported, "Gen-Z Marylander has used his conservative writing to springboard himself into GOP politics and has spent much of the race so far trolling incumbent Rep. David Trone (D-Md.) for slacking on the job. Actually winning the House seat could prove difficult, and first he has to win over skeptics in a primary on Tuesday."
Foldi predicted the out-of-state endorsements would put him over the top.
“We put the race on the radar,” Foldi argued. “The Republican Party is completely united behind me in Maryland.”
As of publication, Foldi was losing by over 50% points.
Foldi was also endorsed by former Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, House GOP Conference chairwoman Elise Stefanik (R-NY).
Reps. Don Bacon (R-NE), Jim Banks (R-IN), Darrell Issa (R-CA), Carlo Miller (R-WV), Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-IA), Barry Moore (R-AL), Burgess Owens (R-UT), Claudia Tenney (R-NY), and Michael Waltz (R-FL).
