Former Larry Hogan aide Roy McGrath dead following Tennessee gunfight with the FBI: report
Photo: FBI

Former Maryland chief of staff Roy McGrath, who worked for Gov. Larry Hogan, was finally found after three weeks at large.

The Baltimore Banner reported that the Republican insider was found in Farragut, Tennessee when FBI agents confronted him, the FBI spokesperson confirmed.

While the details aren't clear, McGrath was taken to the hospital with wounds and his condition could not be confirmed, but the paper revealed he had been pronounced dead.

FBI Public Affairs Officer Shayne Buchwald said the encounter was an “agent-involved shooting.”

The agents confronted McGrath around 6:30 p.m. Monday when a gunfight broke out.

“During the arrest, the subject, Roy McGrath, sustained injury and was transported to the hospital,” Buchwald said.

The lawyer for McGrath's wife, William Brennan Jr., said that FBI agents confirmed that McGrath died at the hospital.

“Laura’s absolutely distraught,” Brennan said.

Jon Housley posted online that he was, was coming out of a Gold’s Gym around 6:45 p.m. when he saw unmarked police vehicles around a white Yukon SUV.

“I thought, uh oh, somebody’s pulled over,” Housley told the paper

Both side windows of the van were shot out and a man was being pulled out of the SUV and put on a stretcher with a sheet up to his neck. He said that there was blood on the ground.

Last month, McGrath skipped a court date and police were unable to find him in Maryland or at his home in Florida. That's when the manhunt began.

"McGrath resigned as Hogan’s chief of staff amid controversy over a payout of more than $233,000 that he negotiated when he transferred to the governor’s office from the environmental service," the report explained. "An investigation found McGrath carried out a scheme to enrich himself personally by defrauding the government, according to prosecutors."

Read the full report from the Baltimore Banner.

