Plane dangling from Maryland power lines after crashing into them
Photos via Doug Mainwaring/Twitter and Screen capture

A single-engine plane hit the power lines in Gaithersburg, Maryland on Sunday, leaving tens of thousands without power, WTOP reported Sunday.

Photos and videos on Twitter revealed the plane was still dangling from the powerlines. Luckily, no one was killed.

"Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer said emergency crews are still trying rescue the pilot and passenger from within the plane, seen in images dangling from overhead wires near the intersection of Rothbury Drive and Goshen Road in Montgomery Village," said WTOP.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. EST on Sunday. According to the rescue services, two people were in the plane while dangling 100 feet above the ground.

Read the full report here and see photos and videos here or below:








