Plane dangling from Maryland power lines after crashing into them

In the United States, Americans can leave their home whether they have the vaccine or not and they're able to do whatever they want regardless of their vaccine status. Similarly, the U.S. has medical assistance that comes to one's home when they dial 9-1-1.

Still, Booth maintained that the U.S. and China are really the same, thanks to liberals.

"Nearly half of Democrats wanted to put people like me, who haven't had a vaccine, in a government camp," said Booth. She went on to complain that she couldn't even go out to dinner at restaurants if she wasn't vaccinated.

"You have Joe Biden, still, purging military heroes who don't want to get a vaccine," said Booth.

It's a mischaracterization of the idea that Biden is purging the anti-vaccine people. The reality is that because soldiers are sent all over the world, they're required to have all vaccines from Malaria to Hep A and B, the flu vaccine each year, as well as specific immunization for the country to which they're being deployed, all of which are listed here.

In the case of the military, it is a national security issue, if a virus spreads through an entire unit while overseas it means that the full unit is out of commission. Soldiers who are unwilling to adhere to military rules and the orders of commanders are always free to leave. Following military leaders and orders, however, are key requirements of being in the military.

Vaccinations were a big strategy that helped Americans be safe in World War II. During the Spanish-American war, Civil War and World War I, the disease death rate compared to battle deaths was enough that it dramatically impact the power of the American military, one key report explained in 2016.

"Before World War II, soldiers died more often of disease than of battle injuries. The ratio of disease-to-battle casualties was approximately 5-to-1 in the Spanish-American War and 2-to-1 in the Civil War," said the report. Improved sanitation reduced disease casualties in World War I, but it could not protect troops from the 1918 influenza pandemic. During the outbreak, flu accounted for roughly half of US military casualties in Europe."

A recent report revealed that in Republican counties deaths from COVID-19 are six times higher than that of Democratic counties.

