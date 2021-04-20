GOP governor 'abruptly canceled' PreK-12 mask rules -- but school districts quickly rejected it: report

Facebook.
School districts in Arizona rushed react on Monday after the state's Republican governor lifted a school mask mandate.
"Gov. Doug Ducey lifted his executive order on Monday that mandated masks to be worn on Arizona school campuses," KPNX-TV reported Monday. "School districts still have the authority to have mask requirements in their area."
The station's Brahm Resnik began tracking the response from school districts.
Here is the thread he posted to Twitter:
ALSO Tolleson high school district keeps mask mandate. https://t.co/37Q3tlbmoz— Brahm Resnik (@Brahm Resnik)1618884358.0
ALSO ... with extra hot sauce. Mesa Public Schools, largest district in the state, keeps mask guidelines in place a… https://t.co/Y3lYxQzUsC— Brahm Resnik (@Brahm Resnik)1618887873.0
'NOT QUITE YET' Phoenix Country Day School, one of the more expensive & exclusive private schools in Valley, texts… https://t.co/cYwnq4Xxlv— Brahm Resnik (@Brahm Resnik)1618888651.0
'CLARIFICATION ON GOV. DUCEY'S EXEC. ORDER' Tempe Union High School District says 'today is not the day' we don't h… https://t.co/4Us8XZcxe8— Brahm Resnik (@Brahm Resnik)1618889305.0
'AS YOU MAY HAVE HEARD' Ducey ditched masks in school, but Higley Unified is keeping them pic.twitter.com/j4lQonxiEH
— Brahm Resnik (@brahmresnik) April 20, 2021