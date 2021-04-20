GOP governor 'abruptly canceled' PreK-12 mask rules -- but school districts quickly rejected it: report

School districts in Arizona rushed react on Monday after the state's Republican governor lifted a school mask mandate.

"Gov. Doug Ducey lifted his executive order on Monday that mandated masks to be worn on Arizona school campuses," KPNX-TV reported Monday. "School districts still have the authority to have mask requirements in their area."

The station's Brahm Resnik began tracking the response from school districts.

'AS YOU MAY HAVE HEARD' Ducey ditched masks in school, but Higley Unified is keeping them pic.twitter.com/j4lQonxiEH

— Brahm Resnik (@brahmresnik) April 20, 2021











