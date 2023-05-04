Masked teens board school bus and attempt to shoot 14-year-old student in the head
Prince George's Police Department

Three masked teens boarded a school bus in Maryland this Monday and tried to shoot a 14-year-old student who was on the bus in the head, but the gun misfired, ABC7 reported.

According to police, one of the masked teens pointed the gun at the students head and pulled the trigger three times. When the gun didn't fire, the attackers resorted to physically beating the student. They then ran off.

“This was an attempted murder, plain and simple. Call it what it is,” said Martin Diggs, head of the bus drivers’ union. “They pulled the trigger three times, but for some reason, by the grace of God, the gun didn’t go off and bullets flew out of the gun.”

The security video system on the bus recorded the entire attack.

“We are outraged as a district. Horrified that this incident did occur,” said Charoscar Coleman, Associate Superintendent of Prince George’s County Public Schools.

“Our priority remains providing a safe and orderly environment for our students. That is during school and also to and from school,” said Coleman.

"They tried to kill my son three times and they failed," the victim's mother told Fox 5 DC. "And you know what I would say to them? You are cowards, You're gonna forever be a coward. You're not gonna have any good luck. And you will get caught."

