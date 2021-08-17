Photos show maskless Greg Abbott at crowded Texas event  just one day before positive COVID test
Greg Abbott at Republican Club at Heritage Ranch meeting (Photo: Abbott Campaign Facebook page)

It was announced Tuesday afternoon that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) has contracted the novel coronavirus despite being vaccinated.

What's more, it seems that Abbott attended a crowded event just one day before his positive test, as a large group of mask-less supporters joined the governor just north of Dallas in Collin County at the Republican Club at Heritage Ranch meeting on Monday.

The event took place the same day that it was reported Texas needed five mortuary trailers because they anticipate a significant increase in COVID-19 deaths.

"We haven't gotten any local requests, but we want to be ready with the Covid cases in the state. We didn't want to wait," said Chris Van Deusen, spokesperson for the Department of State Health Services.

See the photos and videos below:



Over the weekend, Abbott bragged about his "win" over mask mandates on his campaign Facebook page.


SmartNews