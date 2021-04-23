Tonight's mass shooting occurred in downtown San Diego's Gaslamp Quarter

America has suffered another mass shooting, this time in downtown San Diego.
"A shooting left one person dead and as many as four others wounded Thursday night in the Gaslamp Quarter, authorities said. Officers detained one person and reportedly recovered a firearm, and the scene was not thought to be active as of 11 p.m., San Diego police Officer John Buttle said The gunfire erupted around 10:30 p.m. at Fifth Avenue and J Street, and possibly "a few other locations" along Fifth Avenue, according to Buttle, who said officers and investigators were still sorting out what happened," The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
One person reportedly died at the scene, while three others were taken to area hospitals.
"According to police, officers responded around 10:30 p.m. to reports that a restaurant employee had been shot at 5th Avenue and J Street in the Gaslamp Quarter, a few blocks from Petco Park," ABC News 10 reported. "Police said two people were taken into custody. No other details were given at this time."
