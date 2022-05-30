America has already suffered 11 mass shootings this Memorial Day weekend: report

America has suffered eleven mass shootings so far during the three-day holiday weekend, The Washington Post reported Saturday.

"After a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Tex., that claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers last week, many politicians, public figures and gun-control advocates said the U.S. government should ensure mass shootings could not happen again," the newspaper reported. "But mass shootings have already happened again — and again. At least 14 mass shootings have taken place across the United States since Tuesday, from California to Arizona to Tennessee."

The newspaper used the Gun Violence Archive's threshold that a mass shooting is when four or more victims are shot.

"Several of those shootings occurred at parties, and one at a Memorial Day event," the newspaper reported. "At least seven people have been killed and 49 injured in the mass shootings over the holiday weekend, according to GVA and local news sources. Since the Uvalde shooting last Tuesday, at least 10 people have been killed and 61 injured in mass shootings."

The mass shootings occurred as the Uvalde massacre has reignited a debate over gun safety legislation.

The newspaper noted that on Sunday, a CNN anchor interrupted a broadcast on the Uvalde school shooting with breaking news of a new mass shooting in Tennessee.

Read the full report.