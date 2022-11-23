Mass shooting at Chesapeake, Virginia Walmart leaves 'at least 10' people dead

Chesapeake, Virginia police confirmed to WAVY-TV News that they responded to calls of a shooting at the Sam’s Circle Walmart around 10:12 p.m. EST on Tuesday evening. They're confirming "multiple people have died and multiple people are injured," tweeted reporter Michelle Wolf, who is on the ground.

It’s still unknown how many people have been killed or injured, but police say there are at least 10 people who have died.

"Police are still going through the building and people are asked to steer clear," WAVY reported.

President Pro Temp of the Virginia Senate, Louise Lucas, released a statement saying that she was "heartbroken that America's latest mass shooting took place at a Walmart in my district." She went on to promise she "will not rest until we find the solutions to end this gun violence epidemic in our country that has taken so many lives.

The shooting comes just days after a mass shooting in Colorado Springs, Colorado killed five people.







