Mass shooting at car show in Dumas, Arkansas: report

Local news stations are reporting there was a mass shooting southeast of Pine Bluff, Arkansas on Saturday evening.

"Arkansas State Police (ASP) tell KATV, about 7:25 Saturday night Arkansas State Troopers were dispatched to Dumas following an initial report of a shooting outside a local business where a car show was underway. As many as 10 people were shot, according to ASP, " the network reported.

"As many as ten" was also the reporting of The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Mitchell McCoy of KARK-TV put the number of casualties at a minimum of ten.

"Arkansas State Police confirm at least ten people have been shot at a car show in Dumas," he reported.

His colleague Brandon Ringo reported, "There is no word at this time as to the extent of the injuries from this incident. There is also no word on any suspects in this shooting."

The Daily Beast reports it occurred at the 16th annual Hood-Nic event.

"Video shared on social media that was said to have been taken at the scene showed police and ambulances flooding the area as a man with an apparent leg injury was helped by friends," The Beast reported.

This is a developing story.