Emory University reports active shooter near campus
UPDATE: The school announced that the situation ended, but are being cagy about what exactly happened.

Emory University announced on its social media accounts that it is enforcing a shelter in place order after saying that there was an active shooter near its Atlanta, Georgia campus.

Local Druid Hills High School is also under lockdown and police are there as well, as the suspect was there. The school superintendent called it an "unsafe situation" according to local news. The network's source said the lights are out at the school and the doors are locked.


News helicopters from CBS 46 are on the scene overheard searching for the possible shooter or police action.


