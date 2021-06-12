U.S. up to 276 mass shootings in 2021 after violence in Austin, Savannah, Dallas and Chicago: report

America's epidemic of gun violence continues to soar in 2021.

"As the nation marks the fifth anniversary of the Pulse nightclub massacre in Orlando, Florida, on Saturday, it has a staggering and grim new statistic to contend with for 2021," CNN reported Saturday. "So far this year, we have suffered 267 mass shootings. That's the new tally after four incidents occurred across the country between Friday afternoon and early Saturday morning, according to the Gun Violence Archive."

"Gunmen killed at least two people and injured at least 34 more in Austin, Texas; Dallas; Savannah, Georgia; and Chicago," CNN explained. "Today, as four more cities struggle in the wake of large-scale gun violence, Orlando still feels the club's absence, which is particularly painful for LGBTQ residents and LGBTQ people of color."

The network broke down four recent incidents.

"At least 13 people were injured early Saturday morning in a shooting in downtown Austin, Texas, officials said.Two were in critical condition, Austin Interim Chief of Police Joseph Chacon said at a news briefing Saturday," CNN reported. "A shooting in Savannah, Georgia, on Friday killed one person and injured at least eight others, including a 2-year-old and a 13-year-old, police said."

"Dallas police are investigating a shooting that injured five people Friday, including a 4-year-old girl," CNN reported. "The four adult victims, all women, were taken to local hospitals and had injuries that were not life-threatening, police said."

"Police were looking for two gunmen in a shooting in Chicago early Saturday that sent 10 people to the hospital, where one woman died," CNN reported.





