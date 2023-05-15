Northern New Mexico shooting kills at least 3 — and 2 officers are down

A violent situation is unfolding in the northern New Mexico town of Farmington on Monday.

According to The Journal, after 11 a.m. MST, a report came of shots fired in the Brookside Park area of town. Blocks were shut down and schools were locked down.

"Early scanner traffic indicated that one shooter was at large and up to three individuals had been shot," the report explained. "The suspect was reported to have two pistol-type weapons."

A 35-year-old male was shot in the arm and another young man was killed. Other details haven't yet been released.

The report explained that a San Juan Sheriff’s deputy, said, unofficially, that there were believed to be at least three fatalities but that the situation was still unfolding. There were also earlier reports that thought two officers could have been shot. That was later confirmed by the police department. One local PD officer was shot and another from the New Mexico State Police.

Apache Elementary, McKinley Elementary and the Cate Center were all placed on emergency lockdown by 11:34 a.m., the report continued.

KOB4 also reported San Juan Regional Medical Center was also on lockdown, according to reports.

Reporters observed multiple bullet holes in vehicles and scanner traffic had witnesses reporting windows shot out and blood inside one vehicle.

The most recent update at 1:05 p.m. from the Farmington School District said: "The Farmington Police Department has notified us that all preventative lockdowns can now be lifted. All students will be released. Busses will pick up students and drop them off following their normal runs. Thank you, FMS families."

Around 1:20 p.m. MST, the local police confirmed: "At this time, the details we have are that multiple officers from the Farmington Police Department were involved in an officer-involved shooting. One suspect was confronted and killed on scene. The suspect’s identity is unknown and there are no other known threats at this time. Two officers were shot, one from the Farmington Police Department and one from New Mexico State Police, both currently at San Juan Regional Medical Center being treated for their injuries and in stable condition. There are multiple civilian victims with at least 3 deceased."

The story is still developing...