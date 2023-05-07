The news has been filled with the tragic story of the eight people killed at an Allen, Texas, mall on Saturday, but there were also six other mass shootings over the weekend, leaving several more dead.

CNN reported Sunday afternoon that in Chico, California, six people were shot and one died, a 17-year-old young woman.

"The victims included the 17-year-old girl who died; a 21-year-old man who was admitted into an area hospital and is in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries; a 20-year-old man who has been discharged from the hospital with non-life threatening injuries; a 19-year-old man who was admitted into an area hospital and is in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries; an 18-year-old man who was discharged from the hospital with non-life threatening injuries; and another 17-year-old girl who was admitted into an area hospital and is in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries," the report listed.

Gunfire erupted in a restaurant Friday night in Ocean Springs, Mississippi, leaving one 19-year-old young man dead and six others injured, WLOX reported Saturday. Most of those shot were able to be released the following day except for one 19-year-old young lady who was still recovering. Police believe that it was gang-related, but those injured were innocent bystanders.

The Columbus Dispatch reported three separate shootings in Columbus, Ohio, left two dead after the weekend.

The report cited the popular nightspot North High Street, from First Avenue to Goodale Street, where one incident occurred on Friday.

"As of late Saturday morning, Columbus police detectives and Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation agents were still trying to determine precisely how many people were injured at each scene but said one person was in critical condition. No officers were injured, and a gun was found at the scene," said the report.

The state investigators are investigating because they determined an officer was involved. No one was killed, and it's still unclear on the number of injuries, so thus far, those who calculate mass shootings are refraining from declaring whether or not this falls under the criteria of one. Mass shootings are only considered "mass" if they shoot at least four people. If this is found to have been a mass shooting, it will bring the number to 9 over the weekend.

Another shooting happened in Miami Beach over the weekend, with one dead and two injured. Because only three people were involved, it doesn't meet the four-victim mass shooting requirement. That would have brought the weekend shooting rate to ten.

“The club’s security ran out to the street. The women ran out of the club crying and were all shaken up,” an individual told WSVN, but did not want to be identified on camera. They tried calm the down. Due to all the noise, the gunshots couldn’t be heard. It was really bad, really bad.”

About an hour later, early Saturday at 3:30 a.m., officers responded to another report of shots fired in the 1400 block of St. Clair Avenue. Five people had gunshot wounds, and one person, Taylin Roland, 28, died at the scene. Investigators believe that another man, Keith Pleasant, 29, was killed by a self-inflicted wound. He later died at the hospital.

Six others were taken to area hospitals and are expected to survive, with only one remaining.

A third shooting broke out in Columbus a little over an hour after the second shooting related to an argument. At approximately 4:40 a.m., shots were reportedly fired in the 500 block of East Whittier Street. David Davis, 36, was found with a gunshot wound. He died just after 5 a.m., however. A suspect was identified, but the person wasn't arrested as of late Saturday morning.

Pine Bluff, Arkansas, had a shooting early on Sunday morning that left a 17-year-old young woman dead, according to the Arkansas Democrat Gazette.

"A group of people were reportedly gathered at the park when an altercation began, and someone started shooting," police said in a news release. "Both of the victims were transported from MLK Park to Jefferson Regional Medical Center by personal vehicle. Two other people with non-life threatening injuries resulting from the incident were also treated at JRMC."

An underage suspect was released, and police are unsure of what the motive was or any other details.

Two people were killed in St. Louis, Missouri, Sunday, and two others that were injured survived, KMOV4 reported.

"SLMPD says this shooting happened around 2 a.m. Sunday morning in the 2100 block of Branch Street. Two female victims, 18 and 17, were pronounced dead on scene. In addition, two other 18-year-old victims were taken to the hospital for treatment of their gunshot wounds," said the report.

Police are asking for the public's help in that case.

Two other shootings happened in Mississippi on Friday, one in Natchez, leaving two injured and two dead. The other, in Vicksburg, left four injured but no one died.

According to The Natchez Democrat, the Natchez shooting happened in the parking lot of a nightclub. No other information has been released as many of those involved are minors.

The Vicksburg shooting that left four injured was dismissed by police as something they could have stopped, WAPT reported.

"I think when these people just finally made up their mind, it's what they wanted to do, they were going to do it whether we were there at the time, Vicksburg police, or security was in the parking lot. They were going to do what they were going to do to try to accomplish their goal," said Vicksburg police Chief Penny Jones.

"I think people just tend to react on their emotions without thinking about the consequence," said Zach Nord, an individual who said he heard the incident as it unfolded.



