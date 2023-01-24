Mass shooting in Half Moon Bay leaves seven dead
A suspect is in custody for allegedly going on a shooting rampage in the seaside California town of Half Moon Bay, marking the 37th mass shooting in the first 23 days of the year.

According to SNBC13, the rampage took place in a combination of two different locations but by the same shooter.

One of the shootings happened just off of Highway 92 at a local mushroom farm, while the other shooting occurred inside the city limits, police told the local reporters. The first shooting resulted in four people dead, while the second resulted in another three deaths.

Within a few moments prior to posting the report, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office tweeted that the suspect was in custody and that there is no longer a threat.

Shannon Watts, of Moms Demand Action, said that this makes the fourth mass shooting in California in Jan. 2023.

The NBC affiliate also captured a video of police walking a handcuffed man to the police cars.

