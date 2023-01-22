Police await bomb squad before moving in on the Lunar New Year shooter van

Fox News believes that the shooter of the Monterey Park Lunar New Year event may have killed himself after cameras showed a bullet hole in the window of the white van that police have surrounded in a parking lot.

According to CNN, the police are awaiting the bomb squad before they make entry of the vehicle.

Police tried to do a traffic stop on the potential shooter and that's when police thought they heard a shoot and believe that the shooter had killed himself. It's the main reason that they are not in any rush to get into the vehicle.

Around the area, businesses and homes remain in lockdown.

The Monterey Park police intend to do an update within the hour.

The story is still developing.

