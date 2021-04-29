Four killed in North Carolina mass shooting — including two police officers: report
America has suffered yet another mass shooting, this time in North Carolina.

"Authorities say a man killed his mother, stepfather and two deputies during an hours-long standoff in Watauga County Wednesday. A third officer was also shot in the standoff. Deputies say 32-year-old Isaac Alton Barnes is suspected of killing Sgt. Chris Ward, K-9 Deputy Logan Fox, Michelle Annette Ligon and George Wyatt Ligon," WBTV reported.

The suspect died at the scene.

Sheriff Len Hagaman told the Charlotte Observer Barnes had a "fairly large cache of weapons."

"I'm convinced that the attitude of the suspect is such that he was planning this," the sheriff said. "Not particularly with the officers but possibly the public in general."