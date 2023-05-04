Atlanta mass shooting suspect arrested, ending hour-long manhunt
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens holds a press conference near the scene of a Midtown Atlanta mass shooting May 3, 2023. John McCosh/Georgia Recorder

The suspect in a mass shooting that killed one person and injured four others in Midtown Atlanta on Wednesday has been arrested, culminating an hour-long manhunt, the Atlanta Police Department said.

Deion Patterson, 24, is accused of opening fire in the waiting room of Northside Hospital Medical before escaping in a stolen vehicle, CNN reports.

The fatal shooting victim has been identified as a 39-year-old woman and the other shooting victims – all women – range in age from 25 to 71, the report said.

A Cobb County license plate reader at around 12:30 p.m. spotted the carjacked vehicle, Cobb County Police Sgt. Wayne Delk told reporters at an evening news conference.

Patterson was taken into custody at around 7:45 p.m. local time at a condominium complex near Truist Park, a Cobb County Police officer told CNN’s Gary Tuchman.

