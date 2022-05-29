Oklahoma festival ends in a mass shooting — one is dead

Another day in America brought another mass shooting. This time it was in the town of Taft, Oklahoma, where at least one is dead and seven others are injured.

The Memorial Day celebration in the town was shattered by at least 40 shots fired. Of the seven injured, at least two were children, Oklahoma News On 6 reported.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation confirms that they are on the scene and investigating.

The parade was scheduled to take place, but the whole event has since been canceled, the mayor told the public.

There were about 1500 people attending the event, in a city about 45 minutes southeast of Tulsa, ABC News explained.

"The Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office was in attendance at the event and immediately rendered aid to the victims, authorities said. The identity of the deceased victim has not been released," said ABC.

The story is still developing.