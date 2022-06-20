Photos: Screen captures via videos
DC Metro Police Department announced that they are responding the area of 14th and U Street, NW, after multiple people were shot, including a police officer.
Videos of the scene showed them working to help tend to those who were injured. They also showed a chaotic scene once the shots were fired with people fleeing the area in terror.
The area was celebrating Moechella, which involved a peaceful demonstration and performances.
\u201c#MOECHELLA SUNDAY\u201d— Long Live GoGo the Movement (@Long Live GoGo the Movement) 1655212421
Thus far, there is only one dead, a 15-year-old, and the officer is at a local hospital.
You can see the information and videos below:
\u201cMPD is responding to the area of 14th and U Street, NW, for a shooting incident in which multiple people have been shot, including an MPD officer. Media staging at 15th and U Street, NW. Chief Contee to provide a media briefing.\u201d— DC Police Department (@DC Police Department) 1655688525
\u201cMultiple people shot including a police officer near 14th and U Street, NW of Washington D.C. #MassShooting\u201d— Dattebayo (@Dattebayo) 1655690412