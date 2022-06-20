washington dc u street shooting
Photos: Screen captures via videos

DC Metro Police Department announced that they are responding the area of 14th and U Street, NW, after multiple people were shot, including a police officer.

Videos of the scene showed them working to help tend to those who were injured. They also showed a chaotic scene once the shots were fired with people fleeing the area in terror.

The area was celebrating Moechella, which involved a peaceful demonstration and performances.

Thus far, there is only one dead, a 15-year-old, and the officer is at a local hospital.

You can see the information and videos below:

