2 dead and 3-year-old wounded in West Philadelphia triple shooting: report

Two men are dead and a 3-year-old boy was wounded in a Saturday afternoon shooting in West Philadelphia, WPVI-TV reports.

Police responded to a call of shots fired and found the victims, where were transported to an area hospital.

"A 23-year-old man was shot multiple times across the body and died from his injuries. The second victim, who also was a 23-year-old man, was shot multiple times across the body and died from his injuries," the network reported. "The child, a 3-year-old boy, was shot multiple times in the leg."

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw noted that it wasn't the only shooting on Saturday.

"In 3 separate shootings, there have been a total of 5 victims - 2 of whom have been killed, with the other 3 victims in stable condition. One of these gunshot victims is a 3-year-old child," Outlaw noted. "Every act of gun violence is tragic. However, it is especially disturbing and sickening when the victims are among our most vulnerable. We should never tolerate violence against our children, as all of us - not just the police - are charged with the responsibility to keep them safe from danger and harm."

