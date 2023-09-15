Teaching math to children the same old way won’t get us out of this mess

If ever we needed a wake-up call to improve math learning, especially for historically marginalized students, the latest scores from the Nation’s Report Card and Northwest Evaluation Association provide it.

They show math scores hitting the lowest level in decades and pandemic recovery efforts stalling.

The trend lines are particularly worrisome for low-income students like mine, whose existing opportunities and learning gaps worsened during the pandemic.

The need for a major shift predates COVID-19, but the learning lost during this time more acutely highlights the need for change.