Feds arrest convicted killer pardoned by GOP Gov Matt Bevin: report

Controversial pardons by former Gov. Matt Bevin (R-KY) are once again back in the news.

"Patrick Baker, a Kentucky man whom then-Gov. Matt Bevin controversially pardoned in late 2019, was arrested by federal authorities Sunday and now may once again face charges in connection with the 2014 death of Donald Mills in Knox County," the Louisville Courier Journal reported Monday. "The U.S. Marshals Service arrested Baker, 43, on Sunday, and he was booked into the Laurel County Correctional Center in London just after 12:15 a.m. Monday, with the jail log listing his only charge as 'federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout.' But Mills' sister, Melinda Mills, told The Courier Journal the FBI contacted her Monday morning to say that Baker was arrested again in connection with her brother's death."

Baker was convicted in 2017 of reckless manslaughter, robbery, tampering with evidence, and impersonating a police office.

Between Baker's 2017 conviction and 2019 pardon, his family held a fundraiser for Bevin that raised $21,500.

"We knew corruption was involved with the former pardon of Patrick Baker," Mills said. "He knows he's guilty so does everybody else."

