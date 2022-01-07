Candlelight vigil for jailed Capitol rioter flops — with more reporters than Trump fans
Screengrab

An effort to show support for Trump supporters incarcerated for their alleged roles in the Jan. 6 insurrection flopped on the anniversary of the attack on the Capitol.

"Around a dozen Jan. 6 'political prisoner' vigil attendees stepped off a rented motorcoach and assembled outside the D.C. Central Detention Facility late Thursday night to remember Capitol rioters who have since been charged with crimes and placed behind bars," Zachary Petrizzo reported for The Daily Beast.

Events across the country were organized by former Trump advisor Matt Braynard.

"Many random speakers stepped up to the microphone during the event, identified themselves by their first name, and then aired their grievances about the treatment of those charged with crimes, such as alleged Capitol rioter Edward Jacob Lang, who is charged with assaulting a police officer with a bat," The Beast reported. "With more journalists and members of the media, including The Daily Show’s Jordan Klepper, in attendance than participants, candles given to protesters over the hour-long event burned low, with some of them burning their hands."

Despite the lack of turnout, Braynard described the event as "great."


