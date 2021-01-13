WATCH: Congress erupts in jeers after Matt Gaetz accuses Democrats of ‘setting actual fires’
Screengrab.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) received a harsh reaction from his colleagues in Congress following an energetic floor speech arguing against the second impeachment of Donald Trump.

"Far from backing off his false claims of widespread voter fraud, Rep. Matt Gaetz is doubling down on the lies that led to the insurrection last week in defense of Trump during impeachment proceedings," CNN correspondent Abby Phillip reported.

CNN White House correspondent John Harwood put it another way.

"Matt Gaetz employs Russian propaganda to defend Trump over an insurrection that delivered an enormous propaganda victory to Vladimir Putin," Harwood explained.

"For months, our cities burned," Gaetz shouted on the House floor. "And they said nothing or they cheerlead for it... Now some have cited the metaphor that the president lit the flame -- well they lit actual flames, actual fires!"

Gaetz received jeers and boos following his allegations.