Women who say they attended Matt Gaetz parties detail 'drug use, sex and payments'
Two women who attended parties with Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) say they were marked by "drug use, sex, and payments," according to a new report from CNN.

One woman who attended the parties tells CNN that she frequently saw Gaetz take pills that she believed to be recreational drugs, and she described the Florida lawmaker as a "frat type of party boy."

Additionally, CNN viewed receipts showing that Gaetz and now-indicted "wingman" Joel Greenberg "used digital payment applications to send hundreds of dollars to at least one woman who attended the parties."

One of the women who received payments tells CNN that some of them were made in exchange for sex, but she would not tell the network the names of the men she was paid to sleep with.

CNN has also learned that federal investigators at the moment are looking into a trip that Gaetz took with several women to the Bahamas and that they "are seeking to determine whether Gaetz was provided travel and women in exchange for political favors as part of their broader probe."

Gaetz has so far completely denied any allegations of wrongdoing and has yet to be charged with a criminal offense.