Matt Gaetz has a cocaine scandal — he used to demand drug-testing welfare recipients

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is facing a cocaine scandal after a bombshell report by The Daily Beast.
"When Rep. Matt Gaetz attended a 2019 GOP fundraiser in Orlando, his date that night was someone he knew well: a paid escort and amateur Instagram model who led a cocaine-fueled party after the event, according to two witnesses. The Florida congressman's one-time wingman, Joel Greenberg, will identify that escort to investigators as one of more than 15 young women Gaetz paid for sex, according to a source familiar with the investigation," The Beast reported.
Gaetz had his campaign pay for his hotel room.
"But what distinguishes this woman, Megan Zalonka, is that she turned her relationship with Greenberg into a taxpayer-funded no-show job that earned her an estimated $7,000 to $17,500, according to three sources and corresponding government records obtained by The Daily Beast. On Oct. 26, 2019, Gaetz attended the "Trump Defender Gala" fundraiser as the featured speaker at the Westgate Lake Resort in Orlando. Two witnesses present recalled friends reconvening at Gaetz's hotel room for an after-party, where Zalonka prepared lines of cocaine on the bathroom counter. One of those witnesses distinctly remembers Zalonka pulling the drugs out of her makeup bag, rolling a bill of cash, and joining Gaetz in snorting the cocaine," The Beast reported.
As a Florida state representative, Gaetz was a vocal proponent of drug-testing recipients of government aid.
I strongly support drug-testing for welfare recipients.Applying for welfare is voluntary,if you don’t want to get tested don’t apply.#sayfie— Matt Gaetz (@Matt Gaetz)1300981818.0
Voting now to drug test welfare recipients. Democrats voting against (HB 353 @jimmysmith ) #sayfie @nwfdailynews— Matt Gaetz (@Matt Gaetz)1301590177.0
ACLU opposes public drug testing for welfare but not walmart doing private testing. He who PAYS should be empowered to test #tcot #sayfie— Matt Gaetz (@Matt Gaetz)1301590798.0
Congrats @jimmytsmith for legislation that will drug test welfare recipients in FL; Proud to be a co-sponsor! #sayfie @nwfdailynews #tcot— Matt Gaetz (@Matt Gaetz)1303862952.0
Rep. Corrine Brown opposes our plan to drug test welfare recipients. Who saw THAT coming?! #sayfie #tcot @CapitalSoup— Matt Gaetz (@Matt Gaetz)1307028317.0