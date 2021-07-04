WATCH: Trump praises alleged child sex trafficker Matt Gaetz as a 'friend' at Sarasota rally

He then moved into politics by pushing birtherism, the racist lie that President Barack Obama was serving illegitimately based on the smear that he wasn't born in America.

His next delusional lie was that Mexico would pay to build his border wall.

He went on to lie about the media, calling every negative story "fake news." And he lied about his ties to Russia, calling his first impeachment a "hoax."

And his response to the COVID-19 was essentially an endless series of lies about the pandemic.

Most infamous was his "Big Lie" about the 2020 election that incited the January 6th insurrection by his supporters seeking to overturn the election. And then he lied about his role in the insurrection during his second impeachment.

On Saturday, during a campaign speech in Florida, Trump inadvertently explained exactly how he was able to dupe so many of his supporters into believe his nonsense.

"There's a word: disinformation. If you say it enough and keep saying it — just keep saying it — and they'll start to believe you," Trump explained.







