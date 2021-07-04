WATCH: Trump praises alleged child sex trafficker Matt Gaetz as a 'friend' at Sarasota rally

Embattled Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) received praise from Donald Trump at a Saturday campaign rally in Sarasota, Florida.
Trump, who did not pardon Gaetz in the child sex trafficking probe for which he is now reportedly being investigated, but thanked Gaetz hours after the Florida Republican vowed to vote for the former president to be Speaker of the House of Representatives if the Republicans win it back in the 2022 midterms.
"A friend of mine, a great guy. He's fighting, fighting, fighting. I guess they don't like people that do that," Trump said, suggesting there is a reason Gaetz is being investigated other than the alleged child sex trafficking.
"But he's somebody who's very special in so many ways, and he's a very brave guy: Matt Gaetz," Trump said.
