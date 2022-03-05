WATCH: Local reporter voices disbelief Matt Gaetz is still claiming Trump won the 2020 election

Joe Biden decisively won the 2020 presidential election, but Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on Friday falsely told a local TV station that Donald Trump actually won.

"So you're still maintaining the 2020 election was stolen. Are we still going with that?" WEAR-TV anchor Bob Solarski asked.

"Listen, I believe that Donald Trump won the 2020 election. I believe he won the Electoral College," Gaetz said despite Biden winning 306 to 232.

"You can't say that without saying there was a gigantic conspiracy across this country in supervisors of elections offices to make this happen and we haven't still seen any evidence proves that," Solarski noted.

Gaetz did not offer evidence, but instead complained about judges who "didn't have the courage to take it up."

The Florida representative was also asked about the reported federal investigation into the congressman's alleged child sex trafficking, but he did not provide an update. Joel Greenberg, who has been described as Gaetz's wingman, pleaded guilty in May to six federal charges including sex trafficking of a minor.