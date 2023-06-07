Matt Gaetz seeks censure of J6 committee chairman he says leaked documents to Biden

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) said Wednesday he was introducing a resolution to censure former Jan. 6 Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss).

The far-right congressman alleges the committee kept or destroyed documents before Republicans took control of the House earlier this year.

Efforts to obtain the records are part of the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government’s ongoing investigation.

Gaetz claims that Thompson improperly forwarded the records to the Biden administration and he wants Thompson booted from the Committee on Homeland Security.

“Lawmakers investigating the @weaponization of the federal government are unable to determine which records of the @January6thCmte were kept or destroyed before Republicans took control of the House,” Gaetz tweeted.

“Rep. Thompson, in a flagrant violation of House rules, improperly sent the records to the Biden White House and outside the rightful possession of Congress.

“At a minimum, Rep. Thompson should be censured by the House for this violation and REMOVED from the Committee on Homeland Security.”