'100 percent in': Right-wing firebrand Matt Gaetz expected to join Fl governor race

If Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be term limited out of his current role at the end of 2026, unless he manages to turn around his fortunes in the presidential race and moves to the White House before that. And there's one figure who appears ready to run to succeed him, reported NBC News on Monday: far-right Congressman Matt Gaetz.

The prominent Freedom Caucus member and Trump ally fueled the speculation while speaking to NBC about a Sunday event he attended celebrating Miami Republican state Rep. Danny Perez, who will be designated state House Speaker.

“Many did encourage me to consider running for governor one day,” said Gaetz. “But we have an outstanding governor who will be in that position through 2026. My only political focus right now is Trump 2024.”

Florida has been continuously controlled by Republican governors since the late 1990s. Gaetz currently represents a military-heavy district in the far west of the Florida Panhandle.

Democrats, too, believe that Gaetz is serious about the future move. “I think he will” run, Democratic attorney and political donor John Morgan told NBC, adding that “He will be running in a large field. He could win with 30 percent. Trump’s endorsement alone gets him that.” A GOP insider confirmed Gaetz is "100 percent in" and that Trump would likely give him his backing.

The congressman has become well known for picking fights with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), including threats to call a vote to remove him from House leadership. He has publicly clashed with McCarthy both over how fast he is moving on a potential impeachment of President Joe Biden, and his efforts to pass the funding to avert a rapidly-approaching government shutdown.